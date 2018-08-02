Smallville's Michael Rosenbaum Speaks Out About Allison Mack's "Shocking" NXIVM Charges

Allison Mack's Smallville co-star Michael Rosenbaum has broken his silence on her alleged role in NXIVM.

During a recent guest appearance on Theo Von's podcast This Past Weekend, the Lex Luthor character said he hadn't spoken out about her sex trafficking arrest because "it's shocking."

"All I can say is this: When I was on that show, Allison was the sweetest, most professional," he said. "She was just a great girl, great actress."

Looking back their time on set together, Rosenbaum did recall Mack "doing some self-help stuff."

"I didn't listen to it," he said. "I just remember thinking, 'Oh that sounds a little culty. That's not for me.' I don't know. I never thought about it…I felt like it was such a shock to hear these things. I just didn't believe it."

Again, the actor described her alleged involvement as "bizarre," "shocking" and "surprising."

"Things happen in life and you're like—you just don't have answers for," he said.