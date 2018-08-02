Inside Nick Cummins' Journey From Rugby Star to Bachelor: Family Hardships, Tragic News and Becoming the Honey Badger

Nick Cummins stormed into life "a big unit", according to his father.

In fact, the "Honey Badger" weighed a whopping 4.5 kilos at the time of his Port Macquarie birth.

"I could put back a bit of tucker," the 30-year-old Bachelor told Sunday Night. "I was hard in the tooth, and I suppose not much has changed."

One of eight siblings, Nick was raised in Queensland's Logan, just south of Brisbane, where he quickly learned his way around a sports field.

"Growing up, I was like any Aussie kid — you know we love our sport — that was my favourite subject at school. That is a subject, right?" the rugby star quipped to The Australian in 2016.

But his upbringing wasn't an easy one.