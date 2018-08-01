Nicki Minaj Denies Delaying Her New Album Again to Compete With Ariana Grande

Pitting women against each other? That's not Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande's style.

After the rapper announced Wednesday that her Barbz would have to wait another week to listen to Queen (Nicki's first studio album in four years), it didn't take long for internet trolls to point out that August 17 just so happens to coincide with Grande's album release date.

The close friends and frequent collaborators, who reunited earlier this year for hit songs "Bed" and "The Light Is Coming," dispelled any assumption that Queen and Sweetener were purposefully positioned to compete for the music chart's top spot on Twitter. In fact, Ari found the idea borderline offensive.