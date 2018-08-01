Laguna Beach's Alex Murrel Gives Birth to Baby No. 2—Find Out His Cute Name

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Wed., Aug. 1, 2018 1:29 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Alex Murrel

@TaylorColePhoto

Laguna Beach star Alex Murrel has a new addition to the family.

The reality TV personality gave birth Wednesday morning to a son named Kase Robert Johnson, according to Entertainment Tonight. Kase weighed in at 8 lbs., 13 oz. and is 21 inches long. This is the second child for the family—Murrel and husband Kyle Johnson also have a 2-year-old son, Levi.

Older brother Levi couldn't wait for Kase's arrival. Murrel told ET, "He would kiss and love my belly my whole pregnancy and now having Kase here, Levi is just over the moon and loves being a big brother."

The two brothers share another special bond. Murrel explained that Kase and Levi are "destined to have a special relationship" because their birthdays are just days apart. Levi's birthday is July 20.

Photos

The Hills Stars' Babies' Cutest Pics

Kase's name holds a special meaning for the Johnson family. Murrel told ET that husband Kyle "was always known as ‘KJ' growing up, so we really wanted to have another little 'KJ.'"

Murrel first announced her pregnancy in March in an Instagram photo. In it, she's holding Levi with the caption "Baby brother on the way this July #julybabies." She and fellow Laguna Beach star Taylor Cole, who is also pregnant, posed together at Murrel's baby shower in June. The best friends are due just eight weeks apart. Murrel found fame on the reality show Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County alongside Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari.

Throughout her pregnancy, the Orange County native posted tons of photos on Instagram capturing her progress, including snapshots from family vacations and showing off the baby bump.

Welcome to the family, baby Kase!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Babies , Laguna Beach , Reality TV , TV , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Bachelor in Paradise, Tia, Colton

Dissecting the Complicated Colton Underwood and Tia Booth Situation Ahead of Bachelor in Paradise

Erica Rose

The Bachelor's Erica Rose Gives Birth to Baby No 2: Meet Her Daughter Aspen

Anthony Bourdain, Parts Unknown

Anthony Bourdain's Parts Unknown to Return for Final Season This Fall

Grey's Anatomy Hotties, Jesse Williams, Patrick Dempsey, Eric Dane

There's a New Doctor Heading to Grey's Anatomy, But Which Doc Is the Hottest of Them All?

Did Alex Rodriguez Pop the Question to Jennifer Lopez?

Real Housewives of New York City, RHONY

The Real Housewives Cast Updates: Who's Coming and Going From RHONY, RHOA and More

Abby Lee Miller

Abby Lee Miller Gets a Hospital Visit From Her Dance Moms Students

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.