Kylie Jenner Is About to Turn 21: Look Back at Her 20th Birthday Celebration

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Aug. 1, 2018 12:52 PM

Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner

Snapchat

Kylie Jenner will turn 21 next week, and what a year it's been for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

Last August, Kylie's loved ones threw her a surprise party, where she posed for pictures with her family and spent time with her beau, Travis Scott. The rapper gifted his girlfriend with a diamond butterfly necklace, shortly after the couple had gotten matching butterfly tattoos. The party was complete with a naked ice sculpture, chocolate fondue fountain and a sheet cake with a photo of Kylie on it.

In the weeks and months following her birthday celebration, Kylie decided to take a step back from the spotlight as she prepared to give birth to her first child, Stormi Webster. Kylie and Travis' baby girl turns six months old today, and as Kylie's 21st birthday approaches on Aug. 10, we're looking back at how much has changed since her last birthday.

Photos

Kylie Jenner's 20th Birthday Party

Let's take a look back at Kylie's 20th birthday party below! And be sure to check back as we countdown the days until the E! star's milestone birthday!

Kylie Jenner, 20th Birthday Party

Snapchat / Khloe Kardashian

Surprise!

It's the birthday girl!

Kylie Jenner, 20th Birthday Party

Snapchat / Khloe Kardashian

Hugs!

Kylie Jenner hugs Travis Scott.

Kylie Jenner, 20th Birthday Party

Snapchat / Travis Scott

Awww

Travis Scott's birthday present for Kylie Jenner.

Kylie Jenner, 20th Birthday Party

Snapchat / Kim Kardashian

Family

Kris JennerKhloe KardashianKim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner pose with the birthday girl.

Kylie Jenner, 20th Birthday Party

Snapchat / Kim Kardashian

Sisters

Kendall Jenner poses with the birthday girl.

Kylie Jenner, 20th Birthday Party

Snapchat / Khloe Kardashian

Proud Mama

Kris Jenner waves beside Kim Kardashian.

Kylie Jenner, 20th Birthday Party

Snapchat / Kylie Jenner

No Butts About It

Kylie Jenner gets her own naked ice sculpture.

Kylie Jenner, 20th Birthday Party

Snapchat / Kylie Jenner

Cheeky

Watch out, curves ahead.

Kylie Jenner, 20th Birthday Party

Snapchat / Jen Atkin

Lick It Up

Khloe Kardashian gets playful.

Kylie Jenner, 20th Birthday Party

Snapchat / Khloe Kardashian

Lovebirds

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson cuddle up.

Kylie Jenner, 20th Birthday Party

Snapchat / Kylie Jenner

Let Them Eat Cake

Yum!

Kylie Jenner, 20th Birthday Party

Snapchat / Kylie Jenner

Mmm...Chocolate

Can't go wrong with a fondue fountain.

Kylie Jenner, 20th Birthday Party

Snapchat / Jen Atkin

Besties

Khloe Kardashian and Jen Atkin pose for a pic in the photo booth.

Kylie Jenner, 20th Birthday Party

Snapchat / Kylie Jenner

Happy Birthday!

Happy Birthday, Kylie!

Kylie Jenner, 20th Birthday Party

Snapchat / Kylie Jenner

Post-Birthday Wake-Up Call

Not a bad way to wake up.

Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians when it returns for a new season in Australia on Monday August 6 on E!

