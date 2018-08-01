Tiffany Haddish Shares Her Gardening Secret, Unique Warm-Up Routine and Taylor Swift's Dinner Menu in Vogue's 73 Questions

Tiffany Haddishwas so ready for Vogue's 73 Questions.

The comedian is naturally an open book, so when it came time for the star to answer dozens of prompts for the magazine's signature video series while preparing to take the stage in New York City, the Girls Trip star had no problem swiftly dishing out the answers.

The queries ranged from who she considers her mentor ("the world") and the best advice she's been given ("Never trust nobody") to her celebrity crush ("Whoever likes me and can make more money"), dream love scene partner (Michael B. Jordan) and dream dinner guests (Oprah Winfrey, Michelle Obama and Jesus).

While practically everything that comes out of Haddish's mouth is memorable, there were a few standout answers, including a tip from the low-key gardening maven.

"When you have leftover egg shells from making like scrambled eggs, take this egg shells, break them up and put them in your dirt with the garden and it should feed everything," she advised.