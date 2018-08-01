Noah Cyrus Is Dating Rapper Lil Xan

Noah Cyrus has a new beau.

E! News can confirm that the 18-year-old "Stay Together" singer and 21-year-old "Betrayed" rapper Lil Xan are dating. The couple has been packing on the PDA on social media recently, sparking romance rumors. In one Instagram snap from over the weekend, Xan, whose real name is Diego Leanos, leans in close to Noah as she wears a jersey with "Lil Xan" written on it. "My baby girl," he captioned the post.

On Monday, the duo shared the same picture on social media showing Xan kissing Noah's cheek. "ok fr. look at this lil nuggetttt!!!" Noah, who is the younger sister of Miley Cyrus, wrote alongside the Instagram snap.