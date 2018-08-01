Abby Lee Miller Gets a Hospital Visit From Her Dance Moms Students

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Aug. 1, 2018 8:25 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Abby Lee Miller received a very special hospital visit this week from a few of her dance students.

The Dance Moms star posted a picture of her smiling with Elliana Walmsley and Maesi Caes—both of whom appeared on the show—on Tuesday.

"I guess it doesn't matter where I am or what I'm doing," Miller wrote. "The kids always migrate right toward me! I guess I'm more fun than their moms! LOL!"

Caes even shared her own special tribute. 

"'HERO ~ an ordinary individual who finds the strength to persevere and endure in spite of overwhelming obstacles'" she wrote on Instagram. "Miss Abby, thank you for being my hero."

Read

Abby Lee Miller Gives Fans Health Update After Second Surgery: ''I Had 52 Staples''

Abby Lee Miller

Instagram

This isn't the first time Miller has received a visit from her young dancers. Walmsley also visited her last week.

"Visiting Hours Are Over—Everybody Go Home! LOL!" Miller wrote on Instagram at the time. "Thanks so much for taking the time to see me, laughter is the best medicine."

Walmsley shared the same photo and wrote, "A very glum afternoon quickly turned BRIGHT seeing the BEAUTIFUL @therealabbylee! Loved chatting with her about old times, new times and future times!!!! A visit wouldn't be complete without getting a private lesson! Feet!"

 

Back in April, Miller received an initial diagnosis of Burkitt lymphoma, a form of Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. The news came about a month after Miller was transferred from the FCI Victorville prison in California to a halfway house in Long Beach. Fans will recall Miller was sentenced to one year and one day in prison followed by two years of supervised release in May 2017. The reality star had pleaded guilty to the charge of concealing bankruptcy assets, as well as one count of not reporting an international monetary transaction.

Since then, she's had surgeries and undergone five rounds of chemotherapy.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Abby Lee Miller , TV , Reality TV , , , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Real Housewives of New York City, RHONY

The Real Housewives Cast Updates: Who's Coming and Going From RHONY, RHOA and More

Chris Harrison on Using "BIP" to Find the Next "Bachelor"

Real Housewives of New York City, RHONY

See The Real Housewives of New York City's Dramatic Boat Ride: "I F--king Peed My Pants!"

Chris Hardwick

Chris Hardwick Returning to NBC Following Abuse Allegations

Steve Carell, The Office, Returning Stars, Best TV Quotes

The Enduring Popularity of The Office

Alex Trebek's Hilarious "Jeopardy" Moments

Fuller House

Candace Cameron Bure Drops Some Fuller House Season 4 Scoop

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.