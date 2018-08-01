Aw! Ariana Grande and Troye Sivan's "Dance to This" Video Gets Remade With Kids

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Aug. 1, 2018 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

If you liked Ariana Grande and Troye Sivan's "Dance to This" music video, you're going to love this adorable remake.

On Tuesday, Jake Wilson and Matthew Tompkins debuted a kid version of the video starring Grande and Sivan mini-me's. Wilson directed the video while Tompkins did the cinematography.

From the fashion to the dance moves, the young stars nailed several aspects of the music video. It looks like Sivan and Grande are fans of their work, too.

"IM LITERALLY SCREECHING," the "My My My!" singer tweeted along with the video. Grande also described the remake as "the most precious."

Ready for cuteness overload? Check out the video.

Photos

Celebrity Kids in Music Videos

Grande and Sivan debuted the original music video about two weeks ago.

The song is part of Sivan's album Bloom.

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Ariana Grande , Music , Kids , Music Videos , Viral , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News

Ariana Grande Changes Pete Davidson-Inspired Song Title

Jennifer Lopez, 2018 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Jennifer Lopez to Receive 2018 VMAs' Video Vanguard Award

Mandy Moore, Jenna Dewan, The Late Late Show

Mandy Moore and Jenna Dewan Reveal the Origin of Their 20-Year Friendship

Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande, Instagram

Ariana Grande Changes Pete Davidson-Inspired Song Title—But There's No Trouble in Paradise

Bebe Rexha Hopes "Expectations" Album Will Inspire Fans

Keith Urban, Demi Lovato

Keith Urban Reveals the Advice He'd Give Demi Lovato Following Her Overdose

Obamas Get Down at Beyonce & Jay-Z's Concert

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.