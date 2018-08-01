Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Son Kash Gets Licked by Dog Who Bit His Face

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Aug. 1, 2018 5:09 AM
Kim Zolciak-Biermann took to Instagram on Tuesday to share pictures of her son Kash getting a few friendly licks from his dog Sinn—the same family pet who bit the little boy last year.
"These 2 melt my heart," she wrote alongside the photos "@kashbiermann loves Sinn so much. I was just snapping away a minute ago watching these 2 and here are a couple of them #TrueLove#BlessedGrateful."
In April 2017, the Don't Be Tardy star revealed her 5-year-old son had suffered "very traumatic injuries" from a dog bite and had undergone surgery. It wasn't until November that Zolciak-Biermann revealed the bite came from the family's dog.
"It was a like a bad dream," she told People at the time. "Our dog Sinn is heavily, heavily trained. Kash is his favorite. It made absolutely no sense to any of us. This is nothing I ever thought I'd be dealing with in my life."
I don't know where to start. The last 14hrs of our lives has been a living nightmare. My sweet @kashbiermann was bit by a dog and had very traumatic injuries. I've never prayed so hard, or been so scared in my life. My husband, our daughters, Kj, Tracey, his nanny, Michael Beck and everyone close to us all pulled together and held each other up. Kash was in the operating room for a couple hours and now we are praying for a quick speedy recovery. Due to this I will not be on WWHL tonight but will do my best to make it up very soon! Thank you for all your prayers and most importantly Thank you God for your protection ❤️ A very special Thank you to my incredible medical team! A few days in the hospital and we will be back home ❤️
The dog bit Kash while the two were playing in the backyard. According to the magazine, the scratch was a millimeter away from the child's eye—requiring him to undergo surgery. Kash's father, Kroy Biermann, feared his son might not be able to see again.
"I sat there not knowing if my son would be able to see for probably about seven hours," he said on an episode of their Bravo show. "So, [when] that news came, that was a very uplifting moment to know that, no matter what, he was still going to have the same quality of life that he had before he got bit, you know?"
While the family contemplated getting rid of the dog, they ultimately decided to keep the animal.
"I genuinely felt a deep rage for what Sinn had done to my son, but Kash loves him," Biermann told People." We didn't want him to live a life with a phobia of dogs. We wanted him to understand it wasn't his fault."
However, the traumatic experience didn't stop Kash from having a deep love of animals. In November, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared photos of her little guy holding his pet on his lap and receiving slobbery kisses.
"Best friends from the start Kash n Sinn," she wrote alongside one of the photos.
She also bought him a puppy for his birthday.
There are no words to describe the episode tomorrow night of Don't Be Tardy ✨NEW TIME 9pm EST✨ Kroy and I after a few tough days and many conversations decided to share our story about Kash and the dog bite. Im sick to my stomach and my eyes are full of tears as I try to even write this.. the sole purpose we did share this was to raise awareness that this can happen to ANYONE! I'll never forget Kash's plastic surgeon a few weeks after the bite/ and Kash's surgery, He looked me square in my eyes and said, "You guys know how blessed you are (it was less than a millimeter from his eye ball (his waterline was sliced in half) and you have the platform to raise awareness and I hope you do!" Well Dr Williams you best believe we willl!!! Kash has healed incredibly and we are so grateful for Childrens Healthcare of Atlanta, Dr Joseph Williams, Dr Jerry Berland from the Thomas Eye Group, Truly Original Entertainment, Bravo, all of our family and friends, film crew, Kash's school, @simonourianmd1 (he calmed me for weeks) every tweet, every comment and every PRAYER! We truly don't know what we would of done without you! I will NOT be doing IG or FB live tomorrow night, but I will be back on next week. Thank you guys so much for all your support. ❤️ P.S My Kashew is the strongest little boy I know!
Best friends from the start Kash n Sinn ❤️
The reality star said she's wanted to share their story to alert other parents that a similar accident could happen to their child.
"His plastic surgeon said, 'You have this incredible platform, and I think that you should use that to let people know and raise awareness for what dogs are capable of,'" she said on Larry King Now. "They're still animals at the end of the day."
