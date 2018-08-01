Tara Pavlovic Calls Relationship With Sam Cochrane “the Most Toxic Thing”

Tara Pavlovic says she feels the "biggest sense of relief" after her breakup from Sam Cochrane.

Speaking to the Daily Mail Australia in an article published on Wednesday, the Queensland nanny slammed her Bachelor in Paradise ex, a month on from their breakup announcement.

"The relationship was just the most toxic thing," she said. "'I feel the biggest sense of relief now that it's all over. I finally feel like I'm myself again."