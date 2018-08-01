Tara Pavlovic Calls Relationship With Sam Cochrane “the Most Toxic Thing”

by Winsome Walker | Wed., Aug. 1, 2018 1:04 AM
Tara Pavlovic says she feels the "biggest sense of relief" after her breakup from Sam Cochrane.
Speaking to the Daily Mail Australia in an article published on Wednesday, the Queensland nanny slammed her Bachelor in Paradise ex, a month on from their breakup announcement.
"The relationship was just the most toxic thing," she said. "'I feel the biggest sense of relief now that it's all over. I finally feel like I'm myself again."
The 28-year-old claimed Sam broke up with her, but then begged for him to take him back.
"Sam left me after a fight thinking I would beg for him back—he always threatened to leave and played games," Tara told the outlet.
"But this time I told him to never speak to me again and then he begged for me back for weeks."
She added: "I really did lose my identity when I was with him, and now feel like a big weight has been lifted off my shoulders. I can finally start focusing on who I really am."
The previously engaged couple announced their split via their separate social media accounts on June 30.
"The fairytale that I took part in was deep and surreal. My proposal was meant to be forever but life sometimes takes you away from the dream and you wake up," Sam posted on Instagram with a pic of his Fiji proposal.
"So…deep breath.... this has come to an end. I loved Tara with my whole heart and those two people in Fiji fell completely. It's hard writing this thinking back to those moments. Your joy in our story and the engagement meant so much and I can assure you it is the saddest thing for me to come to terms with.
"Watching something you valued fall apart and what you love follow a different path is one of the most difficult things."
You are the most beautiful human I’ve ever met. You show me everyday that love is real. You allow me to be the guy I always wanted to be but never quite could until I found you. Tara keeps hugging me while I write this. Falling in love is something that some of us get to experience once, maybe twice and some people are still looking. To the people that have showed me the support and love. Your messages are seen and treasured. I thank you all and I’m proud that I got to share our message of love with you all. Your support means the world. I will take care of her. She is an angel. This world needs love and tonight as I cried watching a truly beautiful love story I simply feel lucky and wish everyone the opportunity to feel this too. I’m going to roll over and kiss my fiancé @tarapavlovic 3000 times. Sending you all the warmest regards. Thank you. 🏝✨💫❤️....💍
A post shared by Sam Cochrane (@samual.cochrane) on
Tara shared on Instagram Stories: "I don't want anyone to think we 'faked' anything or that what you saw on TV wasn't real. What we felt was 100% real and we both put our best efforts in to make it work in the real world but unfortunately for different reasons it didn't work out."
Since their breakup, Tara has spent R&R time in the Hunter Valley in New South Wales, while Sam has holidayed in Bali with his Bachelor in Paradise co-star Luke McLeod.
E! News has reached out to Sam for comment.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?