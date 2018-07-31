Michael Douglas Discusses His Son's Battle With Drug Addiction and Imprisonment

Michael Douglas is opening up about the "very painful and difficult" battles his son, Cameron Douglas, has had to overcome in recent years.

The eldest child of the Fatal Attraction star struggled with addiction for years before ultimately ending up in prison for possession of heroin and selling methamphetamine in 2010, but according to the star that's all in the past now. "My son's struggle was a nightmare. It was stressful for all involved, very painful and difficult. I'm happy to say he's in wonderful shape now," the actor told Radio Times.

The 39-year-old was released from prison in Aug. 2016, seven years after his conviction, and has since welcomed a baby girl into the world. At the time of daughter Lua Izzy's birth, Cameron said, "A lifetime of love and fulfillment awaits in utter totality."