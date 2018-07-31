Imposters Star Parker Young Welcomes Baby Girl Named Jaxon

New parents alert!

Imposters star Parker Young and his fiancée Stephanie Weber just announced the birth of their first child together: a beautiful daughter named Jaxon Orion Young. Young shared a series of photographs on Instagram and tweeted about it. Jaxon was born on July 19.

In the series of intimate portraits obtained by E! News, Young described Jaxon as "Daddy's J.O.Y." Photos show a shirtless Young holding Jaxon in his arms, as well as a close-up of the baby girl with her mouth and big blue eyes wide open.

As previously reported, Young proposed to Weber in February 2018 at their gender reveal party. Young told Us Weekly at the time he was "thrilled to start a family...I have so much love and respect for women. It's amazing knowing I'm about to have a daughter. We are so grateful #thefutureisfemale."