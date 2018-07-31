Eva Longoria Officially Introduces Her Baby Boy to the World—Meet Santiago Enrique Bastón

Ladies and gentlemen, it's time to meet Eva Longoria's baby boy.

Less than two months after welcoming her first child into the world, the Hollywood actress and activist decided to introduce her son on the cover of HOLA! USA's latest issue.

"Here he is! Santiago Enrique Bastón is waving hello at the whole world! Couldn't wait to share this picture with y'all!" the proud mom shared on Instagram. "Thanks to @usahola and @bernardodoral for capturing these beautiful moments with my newborn son! #BabyBaston #HOLAUSA."

In the cover image, Eva smiles from ear to ear as she cradles her son. As for her glam look, the actress was happy to give credit where credit is due for those who helped make the shoot so beautiful.

Ken Paves helped with hair, Elan Bongiorno assisted with makeup and Charlene Roxborough handled all things fashion.