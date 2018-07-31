The Office's Angela Kinsey and Oscar Nunez Recreate Show's Iconic Fire Drill Scene

Nunez and Kinsey, who have been pals IRL for 20 years, recently got together to film a segment for Kinsey and husband Joshua Snyder's baking channel, Baking With Josh & Ange.

"Oscar and I have been friends for 20 years! (I know we are old.) We met years before The Office and when we found out we both got cast AND got to sit next to each other as accounts... it was just amazing!" Kinsey recently wrote on Instagram. "For 9 years he made me laugh every day."

After posting the video, Kinsey told her social media followers, "Of course we had to recreate this scene! #savebandit New Baking with Josh and Ange: Baking and chatting about The Office with Oscar! We had so much fun! Thx Oscar for stopping by our kitchen... oh and the Flan is delicious!"