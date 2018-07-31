The Flash's Grant Gustin Says He's Already "Pretty Married" to LA Thoma

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Jul. 31, 2018 1:38 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Grant Gustin, LA Thoma

Instagram

Grant Gustin and LA Thoma are "pretty married," but they haven't signed the documents yet.

The Flash star and his longtime love, who got engaged in April 2017, opened up about their relationship on the latest episode of the Anna Faris is Unqualified podcast. During the interview, Grant revealed that they're having a Christmas wedding, but also shared that they've technically already had a ceremony.

"Her family, a lot of them are in Malaysia, so we actually went and did a ceremony over there last December," Grant told Anna Faris.

"A tribal ceremony," LA added. "My mom's a Kadazan, so it's almost like Native American of America, but she's from the island of Borneo. So we wore the traditional outfits, we had like a shaman and a medicine-man do all of the blessings."

Read

The Flash Star Grant Gustin Is Engaged to Longtime Girlfriend LA Thoma

The couple also shared that they already feel married. "We're spiritually married," LA told Anna.

Grant then added, "And we technically did, you know, a shaman did a ceremony in front of a group of people, so technically we are like pretty married, we just haven't signed a document yet."

The actor actually took to Instagram this past December to clarify that he's "not quite" married just yet.

You can listen to the couple dish more wedding details, like who will be officiating the ceremony, in the podcast above!

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Weddings , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Madonna, Kids

Madonna Gets Candid in Vogue Italia About Her Life as a Soccer Mom in Portugal

Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse, EXCLUSIVE

Inside Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse's ''Casual'' Romance

ESC: Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez's Trainer Shares 5 Easy Arm Moves You Can Do at Home

Dwayne Johnson

Watch Dwayne Johnson Surprise His Stunt Double and Cousin With an Amazing Gift

Topher Grace, Ivanka Trump

Topher Grace Looks Back on the Time He Dated Ivanka Trump

ESC: Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez Trades in Pants for Denim Boots and It's a Sight to See

Shopping: Aloe Vera Beauty

15 Aloe Vera Beauty Products That Will Calm Your Sunburn

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.