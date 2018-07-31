Taylor Swift Fans Can't Shake Off This Karlie Kloss and Harry Styles Photo

You got that long hair, slicked back, white T-shirt.

It appears that Karlie Kloss and Harry Styles had lunch together in Sicily on Tuesday. The newly engaged supermodel and the "Two Ghosts" singer are seated next to each other in a new photo posted to Instagram by Diane Von Furstenberg.

"Glamourous lunch break," the designer captioned the social media snap, which appears to be taken on her and husband Barry Diller's Eos yacht. The group is reportedly in Sicily for Google Camp, an exclusive VIP conference for A-list celebs and tech stars. Past guests at the conference have included Prince Harry and Emma Watson.

Taylor Swift, Karlie Kloss

JUSTIN CAMPBELL/startraksphoto.com

While this may seem like a casual photo to some, it's causing quite the frenzy for fans of Taylor Swift. For those that may not know, Swift and Kloss have been BFFs for years now, despite rumors of a falling out. As for Styles, he and Swift enjoyed a romance in 2012 through early 2013, and are believed to have written songs about each other over the years.

So, to see Swift's ex and her BFF hanging out, it's raising some eyebrows. "Taylor Swift says hi," one Instagram comment reads. While another social media user joked that "Taylor liked" the photo.

Some fans of the former couple are even hoping for a #Haylor reunion. Instagram user @haylorisforever also commented on the Instagram photo, "TELL ME TAYLOR IS THERE TOOO PLEASE."

Styles, who recently wrapped up his first solo tour, is reportedly single after splitting with girlfriend Camille Rowe. But Swift, who is currently on her Reputation World Tour, appears to still be going strong with her boyfriend of almost two years, actor Joe Alwyn. The couple recently enjoyed a vacation to Turks and Caicos, where they seemed "very happy together," according to a source.

