Panera Unveils Plan for Revolutionary Double Bread Bowl

WARNING: This article will make you hungry.

Panera Bread is making all of your bread bowl dreams come true! The company has announced that it's testing out the Double Bread Bowl starting in August, but you'll have to get yourself to Philadelphia to try it. The new one loaf, two cut outs menu item will be available upon request in Panera cafés and through delivery in the Philadelphia market from Aug. 5 to Aug. 31.

So if you're not in the immediate area, there's still time to book a plane or train to Philly to have your Double Bread Bowl experience.