Rejoice! Timeless Getting a Series Finale After Two Different Cancellations

Never doubt the power of fandom. Timeless fans succeeded in saving their show from cancellation once and now got a movie series finale to end the two-season series.

NBC and Sony Pictures Television have come together for a two-part Timeless series finale set to air during the holidays in 2018. In a release, NBC said the two-part special will provide "closure to the globetrotting series that has generated incredible viewer passion."

"We're excited to tell one final chapter to this incredible story," Lisa Katz, co-president, of scripted programming at NBC Entertainment, said in a statement "A huge thank you to all—our cast, crew, producers and partners at Sony—who have worked so very hard, and to the fans who kept us on our toes and made sure we did our very best week after week."