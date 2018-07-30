Sam Cochrane Hangs With New Bachelor Contestant Cass Wood in Bali After Tara Pavlovic Break Up

Instagram
Since his split from Tara Pavlovic, Sam Cochrane has been partying in Bali—with a very familiar face.
Taking to Instagram Stories on Sunday, the voice-over artist shared a video of himself with his arm around Cass Wood, a contestant on Nick "Honey Badger" Cummins' upcoming season of The Bachelor Australia.
"Oh yes," Sam captioned his video, which also featured his Bachelor in Paradise co-star and travel companion Luke McLeod, plus another blonde woman.
While some have guessed Cass' time in Bali indicates she doesn't win Nick's heart on the reality series, it is all just speculation at this point.
This is not the first time the former Miss World Finalist has made headlines. In March, The Daily Telegraph reported Cass had "possibly dated" Nick before joining The Bachelor.
In a new Ten promo released last week, the 23-year-old also admits she had "socialised in the past" with the former Wallabies star.
As for Sam, the 31-year-old has been keeping busy with a recent trip to music festival Splendour in the Grass after his breakup with Tara, which he announced on June 30.
"Life is a beautiful thing. So good to meet so many incredible people over the past week. You all rock. Amazing times ahead," he shared on Instagram on July 23. "Thanks to @splendourinthegrass @contiki - once again music proves it's a powerful force that can bring people together and bring the best out of the world."