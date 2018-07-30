Sam Cochrane Hangs With New Bachelor Contestant Cass Wood in Bali After Tara Pavlovic Break Up

Since his split from Tara Pavlovic, Sam Cochrane has been partying in Bali—with a very familiar face.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Sunday, the voice-over artist shared a video of himself with his arm around Cass Wood, a contestant on Nick "Honey Badger" Cummins' upcoming season of The Bachelor Australia.

"Oh yes," Sam captioned his video, which also featured his Bachelor in Paradise co-star and travel companion Luke McLeod, plus another blonde woman.

While some have guessed Cass' time in Bali indicates she doesn't win Nick's heart on the reality series, it is all just speculation at this point.