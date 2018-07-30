Tracey Jewel Praises "New Beginnings" Amid Claims Patrick Kedemos Breakup Left Her "Stranded" in Europe

Did Tracey Jewel just go through another split?

Smiling for the camera and wearing a shirt with the words "The End" scrawled across the front, the former Married At First Sight Australia star waxed philosophical on Instagram July 29.

"Sometimes life doesn't go according to plan but there's always blessings and silver linings if you look for them," the 35-year-old captioned the pic. "With endings always come new beginnings and as German philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche says 'What doesn't kill me makes me stronger.'"

Tracey has been on a massive international trip with boyfriend Patrick Kedemos since July 9, touring Algeria, Italy, France, Spain and Germany. According to her initial trip announcement post, they are also scheduled to visit Poland and Lebanon.

But Patrick has not appeared in Tracey's Instagram photos since July 21 in Italy, and she's recently untagged him from the majority of their couple photos.