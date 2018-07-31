Married at First Sight's Tristan Considers Divorce After Mia's Shocking Arrest

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Jul. 31, 2018 5:00 AM
Tristan Thompson didn't sign up for this surprise.
One week after the new groom discovered his wife Mia Bally was wanted for three counts of alleged stalking and one count of alleged credit card fraud, Married at First Sight viewers are getting a sense into how he's really coping with the news.
In an exclusive sneak peek, Tristan sits down with Pastor Calvin Roberson where he can't help but share his honest concerns.
"It's been tough. Things are going from the wedding excitement to basically bombs being dropped everyday about something new about Mia," Tristan explained. "Secrets kill and I said Mia, please just get it all out there because the trust had been broken. What else had you lied about? What else are you keeping from me?"
Lifetime/Kinetic Content
Mia was ultimately released from jail after two days and her charges were dropped. She claimed in last week's episode that there was a mistake in her identity.
While Tristan was supportive at the beginning, his latest conversation proves he's not sure what to think.
"To me, marriage should be built on trust and honesty. If you have that, I believe there's no problem that you can't handle," he shared. "But Mia has been lying to me and it's hardly been a week. With that trust broken, I'm just not sure if I'm able to stay in this marriage."
Tristan continued, "What else is there? Is there something else out there…How deep is it? I don't want to keep living in this pain."
Find out what happens next when Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. only on Lifetime.
Rachel Brosnahan on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 2, Emmys and Getting Sent Photos of Her Face on a Billboard
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?