Nina Dobrev and Vanessa Hudgens Discuss Their #MeToo Encounters

Ben Watts/Cosmopolitan
Two talented Hollywood stars leads to one phenomenal Cosmopolitan cover.
The stunning Nina Dobrev and Vanessa Hudgens will grace the covers of Cosmopolitan's September issue that is expected to be released next week on August 7th. Lucky for you, E! News has an exclusive sneak peek.
The magazine is infamous for having strong, gorgeous women on its cover and this issue is no exception. The two actresses have a few more things in common other than the fact that they're both staring in the upcoming film Dog Days. As it turns out, they were both teen stars that we have seen grow-up gracefully in the spotlight.
Shout out to Degrassi's Mia Jones and High School Musical's Gabriella Montez!
The two have come a long way since those adolescent days and have blossomed into the fierce beauties we see today. Check out parts of their exclusive Cosmopolitan interview below!
The former Vampire Diaries star delved into her thoughts on social media, the #METOO movement and her love for a thrill.
Dobrev explains that she leans on the side of caution when it comes to her social media posts. She stated, "I don't typically post photos with significant others, which is funny, because when I do post a photo with a guy, the media will pick it up and assume I'm dating him. It makes me laugh because, in reality, if he is on my Instagram, that means I'm not dating him!"
While the actress may find public romances scary, she does not shy away from a dose of adrenaline. "I am attracted to doing scary things. I might have a slight addiction to firsts. When you've never done something before, you don't know what to expect," she explained. "It's the fear of the unknown. It keeps you on your toes." Any one of her Instagram followers can attest to this as we've all seen her being a daredevil through posts of her hanging from a roof in Costa Rica or gracefully landing jumps on her snowboard on the slopes.
The actress gets more serious in the interview when asked about the #METOO movement. She admits, "Like any woman in every industry, yes. Comments have been made. People have said things that are inappropriate. I've been able to handle myself and speak up for the most part. But I have seen a lot."
Hudgens also addressed her experiences with the #METOO movement. She explained, "I have been very fortunate not to have had any direct run-ins, but I've seen it happen. I'm grateful that we're living in an age when women are finally heard."
The actress continued on her thoughts of the entertainment industry by discussing her career aspirations. She acknowledges that she is open to all kinds of projects. "I'd love to do Shakespeare and a Tennessee Williams play. And of course I want to work with Tarantino and Spielberg and Scorsese. I'm into everything." Can we get a petition going for a remake of A Midsummer Night's Dream starring Vanessa Hudgens ASAP?
In the interview, Hudgens delves into lighter topics, discussing what she enjoys doing on her downtime with friends. "My favorite day with my girlfriends is having everyone over to my house, lying by the pool, drinking rosé, listening to music and dancing." Same girl, same!
Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.