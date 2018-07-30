Outlander's First Season 4 Teaser Is Here

So...how much do we need to pay someone to get us a set of stones that will take us to November?

Starz just released the first teaser for season four of Outlander, which finds Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) settling down in America and meeting up with Jamie's Aunt Jocasta (Maria Doyle Kennedy) at her plantation in Georgia.

The teaser obviously doesn't give too much away, but it's clear that Heughan was correct when he told us there's "a lot of danger" ahead for the couple. There's also an old skeleton in the mix, but it's a skeleton that somehow had access to silver tooth fillings, meaning it may not be so old after all...