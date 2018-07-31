Jennifer Lopez to Receive 2018 VMAs' Video Vanguard Award

Can't stop, won't stop! Jennifer Lopez will be honored in a big way during this year's 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.

The network announced Tuesday that the world-famous performer is set to receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award when the annual ceremony airs live on Monday, August 20. The prestigious accolade recognizes artist for their achievement in music and film, and includes previous recipients such as Pink, Rihanna, Kanye West and Beyoncé.

J. Lo is a two-time MTV Video Music Award winner and 23-time nominee. As previously announced, she's also nominated this year for Best Collaboration and Best Latin Music Video.

With a catalogue of unforgettable music videos that range from "On the Floor," "Love Don't Cost a Thing" and "Waiting for Tonight" to more recent hits like "Dinero" and "El Anillo," it's about time the 49-year-old (who last attended the award show in 2014) joins the ranks of VMAs royalty.