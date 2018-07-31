Jennifer Lopez to Receive 2018 VMAs' Video Vanguard Award

Jennifer Lopez

Carl Timpone/BFA/Shutterstock

Can't stop, won't stop! Jennifer Lopez will be honored in a big way during this year's 2018 MTV Video Music Awards

The network announced Tuesday that the world-famous performer is set to receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award when the annual ceremony airs live on Monday, August 20. The prestigious accolade recognizes artist for their achievement in music and film, and includes previous recipients such as PinkRihannaKanye West and Beyoncé

J. Lo is a two-time MTV Video Music Award winner and 23-time nominee. As previously announced, she's also nominated this year for Best Collaboration and Best Latin Music Video. 

With a catalogue of unforgettable music videos that range from "On the Floor," "Love Don't Cost a Thing" and "Waiting for Tonight" to more recent hits like "Dinero" and "El Anillo," it's about time the 49-year-old (who last attended the award show in 2014) joins the ranks of VMAs royalty. 

Photos

Jennifer Lopez's Best Looks

So what else can pop culture fanatics expect from the VMAs? Cardi B, Beyoncé and Jay-Z are among top honorees, with the "Bodak Yellow" rapper leading the pack with 10 nominations. 

Congratulations to Jennifer, and check out a complete list of Video Vanguard Award winners by scrolling below! 

Pink, MTV VMA Video Vanguard, 2012

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Pink

2017

Rihanna, MTV VMA Video Vanguard, 2016

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Rihanna

2016

Kanye West, 2015 MTV Video Music Awards, VMA

Kevin Winter/MTV1415/Getty Images For MTV

Kanye West

2015

Jay Z, Beyonce, Blue Ivy, MTV VMAs 2014

Mark Davis/Getty Images

Beyoncé

2014

Justin Timberlake, MTV VMA Video Vanguard, 2013

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for MTV

Justin Timberlake

2013

Lady Gaga, Britney Spears, MTV VMA Video Vanguard, 2011

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Britney Spears

2011

Hype Williams, MTV VMA Video Vanguard, 2011

John Shearer/WireImage for MTV.com

Hype Williams

2006

Duran Duran, MTV VMA Video Vanguard, 2003

Kevin Kane/WireImage

Duran Duran

2003

U2, MTV VMA Video Vanguard, 2001

KMazur/WireImage

U2

2001

Red Hot Chili Peppers, MTV VMA Video Vanguard, 2000

George DeSota/Liaison

Red Hot Chili Peppers

2000

Beastie Boys, MTV Video Vanguard 1998

Evan Agostini/Getty Images

Beastie Boys

1998

LL Cool J, VMA Video Vanguard, 1997

Ron Galella/WireImage

LL Cool J

1997. Also honored: Mark Romanek

R.E.M., VMA Video Vanguard, 1995

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

R.E.M.

1995

Tom Petty, VMA Video Vanguard, 1994

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

Tom Petty

1994. Also honored: The Rolling Stones

Axl Rose, Guns N Roses, Las Vegas

Isaac Brekken/Getty Images

Guns N' Roses

1992

Bon Jovi, VMA Video Vanguard, 2010

Ian Gavan/Getty Images

Bon Jovi

1991. Also honored: Wayne Isham

Janet Jackson, VMA Video Vanguard, 1990

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

Janet Jackson

1990

George Michael, VMA Video Vanguard, 1989

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc

George Michael

1989

Michael Jackson, VMA Video Vanguard, 1988

Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect

Michael Jackson

1988

Peter Gabriel, VMA Video Vanguard, 1990

Anna Krajec/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Peter Gabriel

1987. Also honored: Julien Temple

Madonna, VMA Video Vanguard, 1986

Ebet Roberts/Redferns

Madonna

1986. Also honored: Zbigniew Rybczyński

Talking Heads, VMA Video Vanguard, 1985

Benno Friedman/The LIFE Images Collection/Getty Images

David Byrne

1985. Also honored: Russell Mulcahy, Kevin Godley & Lol Creme

David Bowie, Fashion Icon

Globe Photos/ZUMAPRESS.com

David Bowie

1984. Also honored: The Beatles and Richard Lester

The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards will air live from Radio City Music Hall on Monday, Aug. 20 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT.

