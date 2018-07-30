Ashley Iaconetti Goes Wedding Dress Shopping: See the Gorgeous Gowns

Ashley Iaconetti went to Kleinfeld Bridal in New York this weekend to shop for her dream wedding dress.

The Bachelor in Paradise star, who's engaged to Jared Haibon, gave fans a mini fashion show on Sunday by sharing pictures of her trying on multiple gowns.

Working with Diane from TLC's Say Yes to the Dress, Iaconetti tried on a number of styles. One of the options was an off-the-shoulder satin ball gown. While the reality star said she "always imagined" wearing a dress like this on her wedding day, it didn't win her over.

"When I saw it, I thought I was going to say yes to the first dress I picked out," she said. "But then I tried it on and felt very meh about it."