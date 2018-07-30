Chrissy Teigen Recalls "Jealousy-Fueled Meltdown" Over John Legend's Music Video Love Interest

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation
It's been 10 years since John Legend's song "Green Light" was released...and it's also been 10 years since Chrissy Teigen had a complete meltdown on the set of the song's music video.
In celebration of the anniversary, Teigen took to Twitter to share a "fun fact," about the video. "Fun fact, I had a jealously-fueled meltdown visiting this video set and made an asshole out of myself to a large group of people," she told her followers. "Oh you want to know more, do you? Let me try to remember. 10 years is a long time!"
After consulting with Legend, Teigen returned to Twitter with more meltdown details, writing, "it began with our friends (john's managers and co-writers and a couple others) talking about how BEAAAAAAUUUUTIFUL some of the women were..."
"...and they were! But in my mind they not only were talking about it, they were talking about it on purpose to rile me up," Teigen continued. "Looking back and knowing how well I know them now, THEY WERE DEFINITELY RILING ME UP AND GETTING A KICK OUT OF IT. I was watching the monitor with all the guys and someone, I can't remember who, said, 'ooooooo look at that girl with john ooooooooo!' so I watched the monitor like a psychotic (tarantula) hawk and in my mind, oh he was in trouble."
A year earlier, Teigen had met Legend on the set of his "Stereo" music video. "I was that girl!" Teigen told her Twitter followers. "I know how this s--t works!"
She then recalled, "He probably laughed at something she said. And in my mind it was some GRAND conversation I was conjuring up. They were probably just talking about craft services honestly but in my mind she was like 'hey we should bone' and he was like 'haha f--k yeah!'"
After a few more shoulder touches and laughs between Legend and his co-star, Teigen "lost it."
"Anger turned to sobbing turned to fleeing the set and getting a hotel room. The director (ALAN FERGUSON!) was baffled. Everyone was," she recalled. "Anyhow I wish more happened but no. I was just a jealous, angry 22 year old. I'm better now. BUT DONT TEST ME."
"What a boring story," she concluded her series of tweets. "Happy anniversary, Green Light video!!!"
Earlier this year, Legend told Ellen DeGeneres that Teigen's least favorite song of his is "Green Light," so is the music video saga to blame? "maybe subconsciously but mostly I just thought it was corny," Teigen admitted on Twitter. "LOVE YOU JOHNNY!!!!"
Check out the music video for "Green Light" above!
