Rachael Finch Reveals Why She Wants to Have Another Baby

Mother-of-two Rachael Finch isn't ruling out having another child—despite not talking to her partner, Michael Miziner, about it much.
Taking to Instagram on July 3, the TV host, model and Body By Finch founder posted: "I've been thinking a lot lately about starting to try for a third baby. I haven't even talked to Misha about it much but it's definitely been on my mind."
Rachael tells E! News that expanding her family (she has a 4-year-old daughter Violet and 1-year-old old son Dominic) is still a possibility.
"It's definitely been on my mind for the past while. I think there's just something sitting in me that wants one more baby and I don't know if I'm one hundred percent complete yet…I think I want one more," she says.
"And while we'll definitely think about it down the track, we're just loving having such amazing children right now. They're happy, they're healthy. And Dom's still quite young."
Asked who her children take after, the 30-year-old says they're "a bit of a mix".
"Violet is very easy going, very friendly and can talk to anyone. She can talk underwater! But at the same time, she's got a very reserved side," she tells E! News. "Dom is obviously not talking, but he's definitely a lot more responsive now and is looking at Violet a lot, seeing what's she's doing and mirroring behaviour. It's amazing to watch."
Motherhood has changed Rachael in many ways, including the way she works out. The fitness mogul, who partnered with Groupon this winter to create a free 30-minute High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) workout, explains her children are often by her side while she exercises.
"I can't express enough how much of a difference it makes when you try and incorporate the kids and include them in your movement and your exercise regime, versus trying to exclude them, trying to find a babysitter or finding time around them," she says. "We turn the music on. Violet loves it, she's jumping around. I choose a time that Dom is fed and is happy to play on the floor while I'm doing my circuits."
The last BODYwork session in our @westinfiji room complete with bottles of water for resistance. It was amazing to spend time away but we say this every time.. it's so good to be home! Try this beauty: WARM UP: butt kicks + shuffles 30sec each 👇 Shuffle squat Forward jabs High to low plank Crawl downs with push up Lateral lunge Glute bridges REST 60sec 4 Rounds 💪🏻
A post shared by Rachael Finch (@rachael_finch) on
When it comes to her weekly workout regime, Rachael practices what her Body By Finch program preaches.
"[My workout] is broken up with 2-3 HIIT sessions, which is our body work sessions on the program, and the same format as the Groupon format that we created. That's short, sharp bursts of intense exercise with short rest periods," she says. "Then I'll have two cardiovascular days, which are power walks or runs or a skip session, and then I'll try and get in a stretch, sort of yoga-inspired toning session, which is once a week. And of course a rest day or two."
30 today & last night we ate at the restaurant where we had our very first date.. What a decade it's been. In my 20s I've met & married the man of my dreams, had 2 angels to call my own, travelled the world, launched #bodybyfinch & @bodbyrachaelfinch, and so many other exciting things! I have learnt a lot about myself, but mostly I've learnt that I've only scratched the surface & there is so much yet to discover.. I can't wait.
A post shared by Rachael Finch (@rachael_finch) on
While one of her guilty pleasures is chocolate ("I would say dark chocolate—anything chocolate"), when it comes to healthy eating, the former Dancing with the Stars contestant counts smoothies as one of many easy solutions.
"It's a brilliant way to include everything. Before I got on this call I went and stocked up on spinach and coconut milk," she says.
"I put frozen peas in mine to bulk it up even further and I've got so many different concoctions. A favourite would probably be the choc blueberry smoothie from my program, which is coconut milk, blueberries, frozen bananas, spinach, oats and a nut butter of some sort and cacao powder. And a little bit of vanilla and cinnamon as well. I make sure I have the essential fats in there, lots of greens, some sort of plant-based milk and protein."
Sweet!
