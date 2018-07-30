Rachael Finch Reveals Why She Wants to Have Another Baby

Mother-of-two Rachael Finch isn't ruling out having another child—despite not talking to her partner, Michael Miziner, about it much.

Taking to Instagram on July 3, the TV host, model and Body By Finch founder posted: "I've been thinking a lot lately about starting to try for a third baby. I haven't even talked to Misha about it much but it's definitely been on my mind."

Rachael tells E! News that expanding her family (she has a 4-year-old daughter Violet and 1-year-old old son Dominic) is still a possibility.

"It's definitely been on my mind for the past while. I think there's just something sitting in me that wants one more baby and I don't know if I'm one hundred percent complete yet…I think I want one more," she says.

"And while we'll definitely think about it down the track, we're just loving having such amazing children right now. They're happy, they're healthy. And Dom's still quite young."