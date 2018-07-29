The Mysterious Reason Why This Bachelor Contestant Leaves Nick “Honey Badger” Cummins “Wanting More”

  • By
    &

by Winsome Walker | Sun., Jul. 29, 2018 8:26 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Dasha, The Bachelor

Ten

Ten just revealed two new contestants vying for Nick "Honey Badger" Cummins' heart—and one is a very strong contender.

In a newly released Bachelor promo, we meet 32-year-old personal trainer Dasha, who is based in Adelaide and originally hails from Russia.

Upon meeting Nick at the mansion, the Bachelorette tells the former Wallabies player she has a "little something for you" and adds, "You're quite fit, you will definitely be able to handle it."

A voice over teases that Dasha has "a move that just might win Nick over," but we don't actually get a glimpse of it. 

Read

The Bachelor Australia: Official First Look at the Contestants Vying for Nick “Honey Badger” Cummins' Heart

As the screen fades to black, Nick declares, "Oh wow!" and "Jeez, you're strong!"

After their meeting, the startled rugby player says to camera: "She left me wanting more, but at the same time, happy with what I got."

Joining Dasha on the hit reality dating series is Victorian legal secretary Vanessa Sunshine. The 27-year-old says her ideal partner is sincere, funny and someone she can build a future with—and Nick seems to tick a lot of those boxes.

Vanessa, The Bachelor

Ten

Last week, 23-year-old Perth youth worker Brooke and 23-year-old former Miss World Finalist Cass were also announced as contenders.

In total, 25 women between the ages of 23-34 will take part in this year's season of The Bachelor, set to premiere on August 15.

Read

Nick "Honey Badger" Cummins Says He Was a "Fairly Chilled Out Rooster" While Filming The Bachelor

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ The Bachelor Australia , Top Stories , Australia
Latest News
Shannon Ford, Very Cavallari 104

Very Cavallari: Shannon Coaches Taylor for Her Big Uncommon James Interview, But Will It Be Enough to Land Her the Job?

Nikki Bella, Total Bellas 310

Nikki Bella Has a Moment of Truth on Total Bellas Season Finale: ''I Feel Like I'm Starting the Journey of Finding Me Again''

Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams, Chris Harrison

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' Biggest Fan May Just Be Chris Harrison

Melyssa Ford

Melyssa Ford Suffers Skull Fracture and Concussion After Car Crash

Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian

Kim and Khloe Kardashian Are Twinning Thanks to Their "Moms With Bobs" Hairstyles

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Cozy Up During Family Lake Trip

Obamas Get Down at Beyonce & Jay-Z's Concert

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.