The Mysterious Reason Why This Bachelor Contestant Leaves Nick “Honey Badger” Cummins “Wanting More”

Ten just revealed two new contestants vying for Nick "Honey Badger" Cummins' heart—and one is a very strong contender.

In a newly released Bachelor promo, we meet 32-year-old personal trainer Dasha, who is based in Adelaide and originally hails from Russia.

Upon meeting Nick at the mansion, the Bachelorette tells the former Wallabies player she has a "little something for you" and adds, "You're quite fit, you will definitely be able to handle it."

A voice over teases that Dasha has "a move that just might win Nick over," but we don't actually get a glimpse of it.