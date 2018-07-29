EXCLUSIVE!

Paris Hilton Clarifies Her Lindsay Lohan "Pathological Liar" Comment

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jul. 29, 2018 2:42 PM

Paris Hilton was in Las Vegas this weekend and doubled down on her recent comment about frenemy Lindsay Lohan being what she called a "pathological liar."

Earlier this month, a video of three paparazzi clips showcasing the pair's '00s feud was posted on Instagram on a Hilton fan account. Hilton commented on the post, writing "#PathologicalLiar," along with a laughing emoji.

"Just saying a fact," Hilton told E! News on Saturday, when asked about her comment. "Fact of life."

Paris made her remarks at the launch of her debut skincare line, Paris Hilton Skincare ProD.N.A., at the Hakkasan Las Vegas Nightclub at the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino.

Last week, The Hollywood Reporter said Lohan and MTV are teaming up for a reality show about her new Lohan Beach House club on the Greek island of Mykonos.

"Good luck to her," Hilton told E! News. "I wish her the best."

Hilton, who became more famous after starring in her Simple Life reality show in the '00s, may make her reality TV return. She had told E! News' Justin Sylvester in June that it was possible, adding, "We've been getting a lot of calls and a lot of offers from different networks, pitching that show, so maybe."

"Stay tuned," she told E! News on Saturday, when asked about it again. "Because we have some exciting news happening." 

Photos

Biggest Celebrity Feuds of 2017

Paris Hilton, Lindsay Lohan

Joe Janet / Wolf Productions, Europa Press

Hilton and Lohan started feuding around 2006, when both were familiar faces at L.A. clubs and when the latter star was reportedly linked to Hilton's ex, Greek shipping heir Stavros Niarchos. Days later, paparazzi filmed Hilton laughing as her friend, Brandon Davis, shaded Lohan, famously branding her a "fire crotch."

The public feuding continued over the next few months. Lohan allegedly called Hilton the C-word on-camera, then denied saying it. She also said in another paparazzi video that Hilton hit her with a drink at a party. During her night out with Hilton and Spears, she and the heiress were both confronted on-camera, during which the actress said, "She's my friend" and "Everyone lies about everything."

In 2017, Hilton appeared to reignite her feud with Lohan after she was asked about their night out with Spears.

"It was just Brit and I out, and then she just, like, chased us to the car and got in," Hilton said. "She wasn't invited."

