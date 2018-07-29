EXCLUSIVE!

Paris Hilton Says She Can't Wait to Have a Baby and Will "Be the Best Mom"

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jul. 29, 2018 2:42 PM

Paris Hilton's baby fever is strong!

The 37-year-old reality star, businesswoman and heiress has for months expressed her interest in one day having children, especially after enjoying her time being an aunt to sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild's daughters, and even before getting engaged to The Leftovers alum Chris Zylka several months ago.

"I can't wait to have a baby," Paris told E! News on Saturday. "I'm gonna be the best mom."

Paris made her comments at the launch of her debut skincare line, Paris Hilton Skincare ProD.N.A., at the Hakkasan Las Vegas Nightclub at the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino. She was joined by her mother Kathy Hilton, and brother, Barron Hilton.

Paris got engaged to Zylka over the New Year's holiday. She told E! News the two are currently planning their wedding.

Paris had said on The Kyle & Jackie O radio show in Australia last November that she and Zylka talk about having kids "all the time."

In her interview with E! News, Paris also talked about her future children's fashion style, saying, "They won't be wearing these kind of outfits but a lot of pink, a lot of hearts, unicorns."

Photos

Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka's Cutest Pics

Paris Hilton, Las Vegas

Joe Janet / Wolf Productions

Paris Hilton, Chris Zylka

Instagram

Last December, Paris' sister Nicky gave birth to her and husband James Rothschild's second daughter, Teddy, who joins big sister Lily Grace, 2.

 

Nicky praised Paris as an aunt in an interview with E! News earlier in 2017.

"Whenever she comes over, she comes bearing sweet gifts, clothing, toys, dolls," she said. "So Lily Grace gets very excited with Auntie Paris walks in the door.

"I like to spoil her," Paris said.

