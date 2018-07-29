There Was a Boy Meets World Reunion at Matthew Lawrence and Cheryl Burke's Engagement Party

Instagram
It's a Boy Meets World mini reunion!
Ben Savage attended former co-star Matthew Lawrence and Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke's engagement party in Los Angeles. Savage, who played main character Cory Matthews in the hit '90s teen series, posted on his Instagram page on Saturday a photo of himself with the groom-to-be, who played Jack Hunter.
"Congratulations on your engagement @matthewlawrence. So happy for you and @cherylburke," wrote Savage, 37.
Lawrence and Burke's party took place last weekend and was hosted by Dancing With the Stars pro Kym Johnson Herjavec and her husband, former dance partner and Shark Tank star Robert Herjavec.
ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images
"This past weekend @matthewlawrence and I celebrated our engagement with our families and some of our closest friends, and I've been daydreaming of it ever since," Burke wrote on Instagram on Thursday. "My stepdad, who I also call Dad because he's been one to me for most of my life, gave the BEST speech and the whole evening was overflowing with love and laughter."
The party took place more than four months after Burke's father, Stephen Burke, passed away.
"This year has been an emotional roller coaster to say the least, but getting to share this night with the people I love most reminded me of how important it is to celebrate the joy in our lives," the dance pro continued. "It was perfect ❤️ #lettheweddingplanningbegin."
Burke, 34, and Lawrence, 38, announced their engagement in May, more than a year after they rekindled their romance. They had met in 2006 through his older brother and fellow actor Joey Lawrence, who was a contestant on the third season of Dancing With the Stars, and had initially dated for about a year before splitting in 2008.