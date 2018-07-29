15 Lipsticks You Should Spend Your Paycheck on

We know, we know…we spend too much of our paychecks on makeup.

While it's a frustrating reality, it's not something that's going to change anytime soon (if you're anything like us).

Not that it should. After all, how ready to take on the day do you feel when you swipe on a little rouge lipstick? Luckily, today is National Lipstick Day (yes this is a Nationally recognized day and we're not against it).

So, if you catch our drift, there's really only one way to properly celebrate: shopping! For all the shades we have no issue spending our hard earned cash on, keep scrolling!