15 Lipsticks You Should Spend Your Paycheck on

by Taylor Stephan | Sun., Jul. 29, 2018 5:00 AM
We know, we know…we spend too much of our paychecks on makeup.
While it's a frustrating reality, it's not something that's going to change anytime soon (if you're anything like us).
Not that it should. After all, how ready to take on the day do you feel when you swipe on a little rouge lipstick? Luckily, today is National Lipstick Day (yes this is a Nationally recognized day and we're not against it).
So, if you catch our drift, there's really only one way to properly celebrate: shopping! For all the shades we have no issue spending our hard earned cash on, keep scrolling!
BUY IT: Dior Addict Lipstick, $37
BUY IT: Hourglass Cosmetics Opaque Rouge Liquid Lipstick, $28
BUY IT: Frog Prince Lipstick Lipstick Queen, $25
BUY IT: Lawless Beauty Soft Matte Liquid Lipstick, $25
BUY IT: Tom Ford Boys & Girls Lip Color, $36
BUY IT: Lime Crime Velvetines Matte Liquid Lipstick, $20
BUY IT: Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid Lipstick, $16
BUY IT: Jouer Long-Wear Lip Crème Liquid Lipstick, $18
BUY IT: Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Pur Couture Holiday Lipstick, $38
BUY IT: Mac Pink Lipstick, $18.50
BUY IT: Winky Lux Sweet Set, $26
BUY IT: Bobby Brown Nude Lip Color Trio, $50
BUY IT: Kat Von D Everlasting Glimmer Veil, $22
BUY IT: Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Pillow Talk, $34
BUY IT: Nars Semi Matte Lipstick, $28
Yep, we're basically getting everything on this list.
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
