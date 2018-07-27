Cardi B Opens Up About Motherhood: ''I Met My Match''

Cardi B respects mothers more than ever before.

On Thursday, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper did an Instagram Live after announcing she would no longer be joining Bruno Mars on the last leg of his 24k Magic Tour.

In the video, the artist explains that there were multiple reasons for leaving the tour, but the birth of her daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, was the biggest factor. "I can't leave my baby, like not for one second," the new mom said.

And while some people have suggested the performer hires a nanny, Cardi B isn't hearing any of it. She explained, "It's so hard, because I want to be with my baby every second. Like even when I be doing my hair in the other room I just gotta be around her."