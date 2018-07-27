Carrie Fisher Set to Appear in Star Wars: Episode IX Using ''Unseen Footage''

by Cydney Contreras | Fri., Jul. 27, 2018 2:54 PM

Carrie Fisher's legacy lives on through the Star Wars films.

The cast for Star Wars: Episode IX has been announced and the actress will be reprising her role as Leia Organa in the final installment of the series.

Lucasfilm made the exciting announcement today on the official Star Wars website, where the names of the entire cast are listed.

J.J. Abrams said that without Carrie they don't believe they could find a "truly satisfying conclusion to the Skywalker saga."

"We were never going to recast, or use a CG character. With the support and blessing from her daughter, Billie, we have found a way to honor Carrie's legacy and role as Leia in Episode IX by using unseen footage we shot together in Episode VII," the director explained.

Carrie Fisher: A Life in Pictures

Following Fisher's unexpected death in December 2016, the franchise responded to claims that the star would be brought to life in the films through the use of CGI. "We don't normally respond to fan or press speculation, but there is a rumor circulating that we would like to address. We want to assure our fans that Lucasfilm has no plans to digitally recreate Carrie Fisher's performance as Princess or General Leia Organa. Carrie Fisher was, is, and always will be a part of the Lucasfilm family. She was our princess, our general, and more importantly, our friend. We are still hurting from her loss," the studio said at the time. "We cherish her memory and legacy as Princess Leia, and will always strive to honor everything she gave to Star Wars."

Her daughter, Billie Lourd, will be featured alongside her famous mom when she takes on the role of Lieutenant Connix.

The release of the film is scheduled for December 2019.

