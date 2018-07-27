Does Shawn Mendes Have a Wedding Gift for Hailey Baldwin? Watch His Heartfelt Answer

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Jul. 27, 2018 11:56 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Perhaps we could use a wedding registry right about now.

As Shawn Mendes continues celebrating the success of his self-titled album, the "In My Blood" singer couldn't help but hear the news about his close friends Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin.

Yes, the Hollywood couple got engaged and wedding planning is currently underway.

With that in mind, is it possible that Shawn already has a gift in mind for the special ceremony? Not so fast!

"I haven't thought about one but I'm really happy for them," he shared with E! News at Rolling Stone The Relaunch presented by YouTube Music.

Photos

Musicians Performing Live on Stage

Shawn Mendes

Patrick MacLeod

Shawn also previously revealed that he texted Hailey congratulations after hearing the news. He also called Justin a "massive influence for me growing up." In other words, there's nothing but love between these three familiar faces.

Weddings aside, Shawn was more than excited to perform his biggest hits for an intimate crowd Thursday night in Brooklyn. While he has plenty of experience singing in front of sold-out arenas and stadiums, the "Stitches" singer admitted to still getting a bit nervous before showtime.

"I get nervous before every show. I'm sure everyone says this but I think if you genuinely get nervous, that means you care in a good way. If I didn't get nervous, I'd be worried," he explained to E! News. "Me and my band act like goofs and get really stupid backstage so that we don't take ourselves seriously. The key to being a good performer is not getting in your head about it."

And while Shawn is busy preparing for his global tour kicking off in 2019, he still hopes that he can collaborate with some of his famous friends like John Mayer and Taylor Swift in the future.

"It just depends on who has time to get in the studio and all of my idols I hope to work with again," he teased. "It's been the most unbelievable year."

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shawn Mendes , Music , Hailey Baldwin , Justin Bieber , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Demi Lovato, American Music Awards 2017, AMAs

Demi Lovato Fans Perform in Atlantic City to Show Their Support in Her Absence

Justin Bieber, DJ Khaled, Chance the Rapper, Quavo

Listen to DJ Khaled's New Song "No Brainer" With Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift, Hayley Kiyoko

Watch All of Taylor Swift's Surprise Reputation Tour Collaborations

Cardi B, Bruno Mars, 2018 Grammy Awards, Performances

Cardi B Pulls Out of Tour With Bruno Mars: ''I'm Not Ready to Leave My Baby''

Beyonce, Gwyneth Paltrow, Amber Rose

Gwyneth Paltrow Denies Amber Rose's Claim That She's "Becky With the Good Hair"

Taylor Momsen

Taylor Momsen Turns 25: How She Went From Gossip Girl Star to Hard-Core Rocker

Mandy Moore Reminisces on Pop Star Days With Britney Spears

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.