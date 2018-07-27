Tina Turner Spreads Her Son's Ashes After His Apparent Suicide

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Jul. 27, 2018 8:32 AM
Tina Turner recently faced her "saddest moment as a mother."
The iconic performer braved a personal tragedy earlier this month when her firstborn son, Craig Turner, passed away of an apparent suicide on July 3.
A spokesperson with the Los Angeles County Coroner confirmed to E! News at the time that Craig died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Authorities pronounced Turner dead at 12:38 p.m. after his body was discovered inside his Studio City, Calif. residence. He was 59 years old.
Just a few weeks later, the songstress joined family and friends to say their final goodbye to Craig by scattering his ashes. Commenting publicly on the loss for the first time, Tina tweeted early Friday and shared a photo of herself in a dark-colored outfit dropping a rose into the ocean from the side of a boat.
"On Thursday, July 19 2018, I said my final goodbye to my son, Craig Raymond Turner, when I gathered with family and friends to scatter his ashes off the coast of California," she wrote. "He was fifty-nine when he died so tragically, but he will always be my baby."
Craig was the first of two sons Tina gave birth to. She welcomed him in August 1958 with late saxophonist, Raymond Hill. She later gave birth to her second son Ronald Turner, her first with Ike Turner, in October 1960.
Our thoughts our with Craig's family and friends during this difficult time.
If you or someone you know is struggling, please call Lifeline at 13 11 14 or visit lifeline.org.au.
