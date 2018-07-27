Tina Turner Spreads Her Son's Ashes After His Apparent Suicide

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Jul. 27, 2018 8:32 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Tina Turner, Craig Turner

Facebook

Tina Turner recently faced her "saddest moment as a mother."

The iconic performer braved a personal tragedy earlier this month when her firstborn son, Craig Turner, passed away of an apparent suicide on July 3.

A spokesperson with the Los Angeles County Coroner confirmed to E! News at the time that Craig died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Authorities pronounced Turner dead at 12:38 p.m. after his body was discovered inside his Studio City, Calif. residence. He was 59 years old. 

Just a few weeks later, the songstress joined family and friends to say their final goodbye to Craig by scattering his ashes. Commenting publicly on the loss for the first time, Tina tweeted early Friday and shared a photo of herself in a dark-colored outfit dropping a rose into the ocean from the side of a boat. 

Photos

Celebrity Deaths: 2018's Fallen Stars

"On Thursday, July 19 2018, I said my final goodbye to my son, Craig Raymond Turner, when I gathered with family and friends to scatter his ashes off the coast of California," she wrote. "He was fifty-nine when he died so tragically, but he will always be my baby."

Craig was the first of two sons Tina gave birth to. She welcomed him in August 1958 with late saxophonist, Raymond Hill. She later gave birth to her second son Ronald Turner, her first with Ike Turner, in October 1960. 

Our thoughts our with Craig's family and friends during this difficult time. 

 

If you or someone you know is struggling, please call Lifeline at 13 11 14 or visit lifeline.org.au.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Tina Turner , Death , Celeb Kids , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
ESC: Zendaya, Retro Hairstyles

The Best Brow Products for Red Carpet-Level Makeup

Justin Bieber, DJ Khaled, Chance the Rapper, Quavo

Listen to DJ Khaled's New Song "No Brainer" With Justin Bieber

McDonald's, Soft Serve

Which Bizarre McDonald's Ice Cream Flavor Do You Wish Was in the U.S.?

Taylor Swift, Hayley Kiyoko

Watch All of Taylor Swift's Surprise Reputation Tour Collaborations

Nashville, Connie Britton

How Connie Britton Returned to Nashville for the Series Finale

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas

How Nick Jonas Cemented His Status as Hollywood's Most in Demand Heartthrob Even Before Charming Priyanka Chopra

Sam Heughan

Outlander's Sam Heughan Was Once Dumped After a Botched Burger King Date

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.