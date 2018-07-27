Roseanne Barr Apologizes to Valerie Jarrett—Then Insults Her Hair

Roseanne Barr appeared on Fox News' Hannity on Thursday to address her offensive tweet about Valerie Jarrett that resulted in the cancellation of Roseanne.

Back in May, Barr tweeted "Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj." During her conversation with Sean Hannity, the comedienne reasserted her view that her tweet was about politics, not race.

"That is a tweet about asking for accountability from the previous administration about the Iran deal, which Valerie Jarrett is the author of and that was what was in my head," Barr said.

As a result, the actress said she was shocked when the tweet was not interpreted this way and that people called her racist.

"I'm so sad that anyone thinks that of me," she said, "but I'm not that person."

Now, Barr is dealing with the repercussions of her actions.

"You know I made a mistake—obviously," she said. "It cost me everything—my life's work, everything. I made a mistake and I've paid the price for it. But no, I did not know, like a lot of Americans, including a lot of people of all types, they didn't know either."