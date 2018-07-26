Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Are Engaged

Kevin Tachman/Vogue/REX/Shutterstock
Congratulations are in order for Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra!
E! News has learned that the famous duo is engaged after two months of dating.
And while the newly engaged couple has been hot on the scene for a short while, it seems as though Nick knew fairly early on that his leading lady was the one.
Earlier this month, the singer shut down the Tiffany & Co. store in London to check out diamond engagement rings for his future wife.
Nick and Priyanka first sparked rumors of a romance back at the 2017 Met Gala, where they walked the red carpet together. However, fans really started to question their relationship status in May after the celebs were spotted spending a lot of quality time together in Los Angeles.
And ever since then, the two have been nearly inseparable on both coasts, in Europe and India during a trip to meet her family and to celebrate one of her close friend's weddings.
This will be the first marriage for both stars. Nick was previously linked to Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez and was rumored to have been dating Kate Hudson back in 2015.
Here's to the future Mr. and Mrs. Jonas and to a beautiful, celebrity-filled wedding in the future!
People first reported the news.