Cardi B Pulls Out of Tour With Bruno Mars: ''I'm Not Ready to Leave My Baby''

And while the artist couldn't be happier being a mom, this isn't the first time she has discussed the realities of motherhood. Recently, the star told her Instagram followers, "It's your girl Cardi B. I wish I could show my face right now, but a bitch looks f--ked up in the game. My hair's f--ked up. My eyes are so dark and puffy. Like, I'm wild pale."

Bruno has since responded via his own Instagram, telling Cardi, "Most important thing is for you and your family's health. I know the fans will understand. You are absolutely doing the right thing."

He added, "I also know we'll share the stage when the time is right. We love you Cardi and we will play 'Bodak Yellow' every night in your honor. Please give your baby girl a hug from me and a hug on behalf of everyone on the 24k Magic Tour."

At this time it is unclear who will be joining the artist on the last leg of the tour when it kicks off on Sept. 7 in Denver, Colorado.