Bella Hadid and The Weeknd Are "Exclusively" Back Together: What's Different This Time

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Jul. 26, 2018 4:58 PM

The Weeknd, Bella Hadid

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

We could feel it coming: Bella Hadid and The Weeknd are back together again.

Sources tell E! News the couple is "exclusively dating and are in a great place," after breaking up nearly two years ago. "Abel realized once he started dating around, that he actually is still in love with Bella, and they reconnected," the insider explained.

Fans of The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, will remember that the artist briefly dated Selena Gomez until October of last year. However, sources told E! News in April that Bella "never really lost feeling for Abel and had hope they would eventually get back together."

And after "secretly seeing each other" these past few months, the model's wish came true. "Things have been going really well. They have been inseparable and have been truly working with each other's schedules to make it work," the source divulged.

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd: Romance Rewind

Bella Hadid, The Weeknd, Cannes, Magnum x Alexander Wang party

Splash News

The person close to the couple added that since their rumored make-out sesh at Coachella, "They haven't had more than a few weeks apart. Abel flies to wherever Bella is working since he had a gap in his tour, and has been very accommodating."

"They have been vacationing a lot together as well and spending time together as a couple before he starts performing again," with the couple most recently hanging out together in Tokyo. Not to forget the numerous sightings of the duo smooching in Cannes and their romantic rendezvous in Paris.

And luckily, "they have a lot of the same friends and their lifestyles really work for them. They both love to see new places and have new experiences and definitely share that commonality."

Bella Hadid, The Weeknd

Best Image / BACKGRID

Their decision to make things official comes as no surprise to Bella's family, who the source reports is "really happy about them being back together in full-force."

They added, "Everyone around them always knew it was a matter of time, and knew the undeniable bond that they had when they were together. They always drifted back in the same places so it was a matter of time before they decided to commit to each other again."

Following their fun-filled trip to Tokyo, the model and her boyfriend will be returning to the Big Apple for work, but with the couple making things official there will surely be more opportunities to see the love birds together again.

