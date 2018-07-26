Brooklyn Beckham Photographs Sophie Turner on a Toilet for 1883 Magazine

When you gotta go, you gotta go...photograph Sansa Stark.

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham's eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, played pro photographer again for his first fashion editorial; The 19-year-old photographed Sophie Turner, 22, for a cover shoot for 1883 magazine's royalty issue, available on July 31 as part of the print magazine's summer 2018 relaunch.

In the cover photo, the Game of Thrones actress sits on top of a toilet tank while holding a beer bottle. She is wearing a black and tangerine panther-print shirt, black leather pants and black lace-up boots.