5 Things to Know About Michelle Williams' Husband Phil Elverum

Michelle Williams sure can keep a secret!

Earlier today, news broke that the Hollywood actress married indie rock musician and Mount Eerie frontman Phil Elverum.

According to Vanity Fair, the ceremony occurred earlier this month in the Adirondacks near upstate New York.

In fact, only a handful of friends and family were able to witness the nuptials. And yes, Michelle's daughter Matilda Williams was present for the romantic moment.

As the private couple enjoys their new relationship status as husband and wife, we decided to dig deeper into Michelle's new man. Get to know Phil with these five facts below.