Heidi Klum Is Unfazed by the 17-Year Age Gap With Boyfriend Tom Kaulitz

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Jul. 26, 2018 9:33 AM

Heidi Klum, Tom Kaulitz

Robert Kamau/GC Images

Heidi Klum doesn't care what people think about the 17-year age gap between her and boyfriend Tom Kaulitz.

The 45-year-old supermodel opened up about the subject during a recent interview with InStyle.

"My boyfriend is many years younger than me, and lots of people are questioning that and asking about it," she told the magazine about her 28-year-old beau. "That's really the only time when age seems to be shoved in my face and I have to give an answer for it. I don't really think about it that much otherwise. You have to just live a happy life without worrying too much about what people think because worrying is only going to give you more wrinkles."

For Klum, age is just a number—one she doesn't give much thought.

"I don't really think about getting older that much," she said. "I mean, [I] know it's happening to me; it's happening to all of us. But it's not like I wake up in the morning, look in the mirror, and say, ‘Oh my God, oh my God.' Lately, I'm being reminded more about my age by people other than myself."

Still, the Project Runway host is used to dealing with the media attention.

"Sometimes they'll compare a photo of me from 10 years ago, right after I had a baby, with a photo of me right now, and say, ‘Oh, she was curvier then, or her boobs were so much bigger,'" she said. "Yeah, they were so much bigger because I was breastfeeding! And I probably really needed to pump right then. You just have to come to terms with it."

Rumors of Klum and Kaulitz's romance started spreading in March after they were spotted kissing on the set of America's Got Talent, for which Klum serves as a judge. Since then, the Tokio Hotel guitarist and his leading lady have made their relationship public. According to InStyle, the two made their rep carpet debut in May at the Cannes Film Festival amfAR Gala. They've also shared their love with their fans on social media. 

 

Before dating Kaulitz, Klum dated Vito Schnabel. The two ended their romance after three years of dating.

Klum has also been married twice—first to Ric Pipino and then to Seal.

To read the rest of Klum's interview, check out InStyle.

