Why Kim Zolciak-Biermann Is Getting Smaller Breast Implants

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Jul. 26, 2018 8:36 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 10

Bravo

Kim Zolciak-Biermann wants to get something off her chest.

The 40-year-old former Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member and Don't Be Tardy star revealed on Wednesday's episode of her podcast House of Kim With Kim Zolciak that she had made an appointment with her plastic surgeon to get a breast reduction, in which he would switch out her implants for smaller ones, going down to a DD cup or even down to a C.

Kim had undergone a breast augmentation and lift, as well as a tummy tuck, a few years after giving birth to the last of her six children, twins Kaia and Kane, who are now 4. In 2015, she showed off the results on Instagram, saying she was "so thankful" for the "tatas" that plastic surgeon and Real Housewives Of Miami star Dr. Leonard Hochstein gave her, calling him a "Boob god."

'I have the largest implants they actually make, but it doesn't look that big on my body, because of just the way I'm built," she said on her podcast. "I already called Dr. Hochstein, who did my boobs and tummy a few years ago—he did my hernia repair and my tummy tuck after that...and I said, 'I feel like I should get my boobs reduced, they're heavy, my posture is terrible, I'm getting older.'"

Photos

Celebs Who've Admitted to Getting Plastic Surgery

Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Breast Implants, Poll, Instagram

Instagram

Kim said she has an appointment with the doctor in a couple of months. She polled her followers on her Instagram Story as to how much smaller she should go.

"I had a lift and I have like the nicest boobs ever. I did breastfeed all of my kids, so ladies, let's be honest, they were stretched out, loss of volume, pancake nipples. So he gave me back my 18-year-old chest, which was amazing. He's the best for that, you guys," she said. "So anyways, let me know. I'm thinking like a C, a full C."

"I have to have all my clothes altered," she continued. "I have to buy a size 6 in everything when I could wear a size 2 in tops, because of my boobs, and then have everything altered, so it'd be nice to just be able to wear something...they're perky 'cause I had a lift, so it's not really that, it's just the weight of them."

In 2016, Kim told E! News, "I will always nip and tuck if I feel the need to do so, but I'm open about it. I don't care. You only go around one time, and I especially understand that. And life is very short, so there's no reason for me to lie."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kim Zolciak-Biermann , Plastic Surgery , The Real Housewives Of Atlanta , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Nashville, Charles Esten, Connie Britton

Which Nashville Couple Will Always Have Your Heart?

Making It, Nick Offerman, Amy Poehler

This Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman Celebrity Pun-Off Is Just the Best

Hilary Duff

Hilary Duff Gets Real About Her "Hard as Hell" Second Pregnancy

Sandra Bullock, The Proposal

Happy Birthday Sandra Bullock! Celebrate the Actress by Voting for Her Best Rom-Com Now!

Kelly Rowland

Kelly Rowland Shows Support for Demi Lovato With Temporary Matching Lion Tattoo

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Sentebale Polo 2018

Meghan Markle Is All Smiles in Blue Dress as She Supports Prince Harry at Sentebale Polo Cup

Jenna Dewan, Women's Health

Jenna Dewan Gets Naked, Talks Life Without Channing Tatum

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.