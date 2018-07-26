Why Kim Zolciak-Biermann Is Getting Smaller Breast Implants

Bravo
by Corinne Heller | Thu., Jul. 26, 2018 8:36 AM
Bravo
Kim Zolciak-Biermann wants to get something off her chest.
The 40-year-old former Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member and Don't Be Tardy star revealed on Wednesday's episode of her podcast House of Kim With Kim Zolciak that she had made an appointment with her plastic surgeon to get a breast reduction, in which he would switch out her implants for smaller ones, going down to a DD cup or even down to a C.
Kim had undergone a breast augmentation and lift, as well as a tummy tuck, a few years after giving birth to the last of her six children, twins Kaia and Kane, who are now 4. In 2015, she showed off the results on Instagram, saying she was "so thankful" for the "tatas" that plastic surgeon and Real Housewives Of Miami star Dr. Leonard Hochstein gave her, calling him a "Boob god."
'I have the largest implants they actually make, but it doesn't look that big on my body, because of just the way I'm built," she said on her podcast. "I already called Dr. Hochstein, who did my boobs and tummy a few years ago—he did my hernia repair and my tummy tuck after that...and I said, 'I feel like I should get my boobs reduced, they're heavy, my posture is terrible, I'm getting older.'"
This is a better angle for some of you... I’ll make it easy for you to kiss my ass 💋 For the record I am 5’8 🙌🏼
A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on
Kim said she has an appointment with the doctor in a couple of months. She polled her followers on her Instagram Story as to how much smaller she should go.
"I had a lift and I have like the nicest boobs ever. I did breastfeed all of my kids, so ladies, let's be honest, they were stretched out, loss of volume, pancake nipples. So he gave me back my 18-year-old chest, which was amazing. He's the best for that, you guys," she said. "So anyways, let me know. I'm thinking like a C, a full C."
"I have to have all my clothes altered," she continued. "I have to buy a size 6 in everything when I could wear a size 2 in tops, because of my boobs, and then have everything altered, so it'd be nice to just be able to wear something...they're perky 'cause I had a lift, so it's not really that, it's just the weight of them."
In 2016, Kim told E! News, "I will always nip and tuck if I feel the need to do so, but I'm open about it. I don't care. You only go around one time, and I especially understand that. And life is very short, so there's no reason for me to lie."
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?