Hilary Duff Gets Real About Her "Hard as Hell" Second Pregnancy

Hilary Duff is keeping it real.
The 30-year-old Younger actress, who is currently expecting a baby girl with her boyfriend Matthew Koma, opened up about her pregnancy experience on social media Wednesday. Duff, who also has a 6-year-old son Luca with ex Mike Comrie, showed off her baby bump in a mirror bikini selfie while also sending a message to fellow moms.
"The boobs are big the belly is big the body is big. Man.. pregnancy is hard," she captioned her Instagram post. "Giving love to all mamas who make it look effortless... this journey is hard as hell and also incredibly special."
"Lovely to have a little life inside and to day dream of all the new adventures to come buuuut almost impossible to get my own shoes on..sick of getting up 9 times a night to pee and looking at this weird body in the mirror that is not my own at the moment," Duff continued. "Women are so bad ass, this was just a note to remind myself and remind others how's strong and beautiful you are! WE GOT THIS."
Duff and Koma announced that they're expecting their first child together back in June. "Guess what guys! @matthewkoma and I made a little princess of our own and we couldn't be more excited!!!!!!" Duff told her fans.
Koma also told his Instagram followers, "We made a baby girl! She will be as beautiful and sweet as her mother... @hilaryduff another incredible chapter begins."
Duff revealed on her Instagram Story on Wednesday that she and Koma have picked a name for their daughter, but they aren't ready to share the name with the world just yet.
