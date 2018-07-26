Kelly Rowland Shows Support for Demi Lovato With Temporary Matching Lion Tattoo

Kelly Rowland showed her support for Demi Lovato on Wednesday by getting a temporary matching tattoo of the "Confident" singer's lion ink.

The former Destiny's Child member posted a picture of her getting the tattoo on Instagram Stories and captioned it "got you on my mind." She also shared a picture of the tattoo sketch and wrote "@ddlovato I [heart] you."

Rowland got the new ink in Chicago at 29Rooms—Refinery29's Annual exhibit of style, culture and creativity. That tattoo parlor, named the Power Parlor, was actually created in collaboration with Lovato.

"We all have our own form of battle scars, a reminder of what we've overcome," the event's website read. "Inspired by Demi's own tattoos that celebrate her resilience, step into this temporary tattoo and turn your personal journey into art. Adorn yourself with a message of courage and self-confidence, and let your ink empower you to move forward in the face of any challenge. @ddlovato."

Lovato's lion tattoo is featured prominently on her left hand. The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer debuted the design in April 2017.