Meghan McCain to Sherri Shepherd: Don't Tell Me to "Lighten Up"

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Thu., Jul. 26, 2018 7:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Meghan McCain never asked for Sherri Shepherd's feedback.

Earlier this week, Shepherd appeared on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and proceeded to critique McCain, who is currently a co-host on ABC's The View alongside Joy Behar, Paula Faris, Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin and the soon-to-be departing Sara Haines. "She just has to evolve. She has to get used to sitting there at that table," said Shepherd, who stars in NBC's sitcom Trial & Error. "I think she has to not take the whole Republican world on her shoulders. It's too much to take that whole world. It's like: You are not the Republican voice! It makes you stressed. It makes you tense. So, I think [she needs] to lighten up a little."

After Shepherd's comments made headlines, she attempted to mend fences via Twitter:

Photos

We Ranked All of The View's Co-Hosts Over the Years

Coincidentally, McCain was a guest on Andy Cohen's show last night, where she was asked to comment on Shepherd's assessment of her performance. "I was super bummed out when I saw her saying that. She said I need to 'lighten up.' You know, The View—it's a tough show that's really politically heavy," she said. "We're a news show now; it's not the show she once hosted."

"Right now—and not to make this too heavy—but in [Donald Trump]'s America, we should not be telling women to lighten up. It's a serious time," McCain said. "We can take things seriously."

In the same episode, McCain spoke about her frequent on-camera spats with Behar. "I have to say, Joy and I are like drinking buddies, and I genuinely have so much affection for her," McCain assured Cohen. "I really am over this feuding of Meghan and Joy. We fight like boxers and then we get out of the match and we pump gloves and we're good." Regarding Goldberg's recent televised tussle with Judge Jeanine Pirro, McCain said, "It is really hard not to love Whoopi Goldberg­—she is really fair. I sit diagonal from her every day. She's a really fair, open person."

Goldberg has "been very open to my politics," McCain added. "I thought it was unfortunate that Judge Jeanine didn't see what I see in her every day...She's very open to hearing the other side."

(E! and Bravo are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Sherri Shepherd , Feuds , The View , Watch What Happens Live , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Nashville, Charles Esten, Connie Britton

Which Nashville Couple Will Always Have Your Heart?

Making It, Nick Offerman, Amy Poehler

This Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman Celebrity Pun-Off Is Just the Best

Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 10

Why Kim Zolciak-Biermann Is Getting Smaller Breast Implants

Hilary Duff

Hilary Duff Gets Real About Her "Hard as Hell" Second Pregnancy

Sandra Bullock, The Proposal

Happy Birthday Sandra Bullock! Celebrate the Actress by Voting for Her Best Rom-Com Now!

Kelly Rowland

Kelly Rowland Shows Support for Demi Lovato With Temporary Matching Lion Tattoo

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Sentebale Polo 2018

Meghan Markle Is All Smiles in Blue Dress as She Supports Prince Harry at Sentebale Polo Cup

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.