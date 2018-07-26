Lee Lin Chin to Depart SBS World News After 30 Years: "Please Don't Hate Me"

by Ashley Spencer | Thu., Jul. 26, 2018 12:14 AM
Lee Lin Chin will read her final bulletin for SBS World News this Sunday.
The veteran journalist announced she's leaving the network, where she's served as the SBS World News weekend presenter since 1988.
"Working two days a week didn't give me enough time to devote to the pub and re-reading the complete works of Shakespeare," the Gold Logie nominee told Ten Daily's Sandra Sully. "So now that I work zero days that issue has been addressed."
The outspoken TV personality added that she'd been considering leaving "for a number of years now", and that she'd always assumed SBS would fire her so she'd "never have to make that decision".
"They obviously didn't, and, in fact, offered me a two year contract extension at the start of the year," she said. "The reason why it took so long [to quit] was because of the fans. Every day at least five people will approach me and say that they love me on the news and that they watch every week. It does feel slightly as if I am letting them down by leaving. Please don't hate me."
Lee Lin will be replaced by SBS staple Anton Enus, who returns to the program after a two-year battle with bowel cancer.
"I was thrilled to receive the all-clear in March. I've been away from SBS for nearly two years and missed it immensely," he said in a statement released by SBS. "I can't wait to get back into the studio alongside the best news team in the business.
"I'd also like to pay tribute to Lee Lin, whom I've worked with for nearly 20 years at SBS. She has set such a great example for her colleagues here and across the television industry. She's a class act."
Lee Lin Chin will sign off from SBS World News on Sunday, July 29, at 6.30pm.
