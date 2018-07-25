Love Island Australia’s Eden Dally Responds to Erin Barnett Breakup Rumours

Eden Dally is setting the record straight.

During a Q&A on Instagram Stories, the former Love Island Australia contestant shut down reports he and Erin Barnett have broken up.

"Are the rumours about your split with Erin true?" a fan asked the 25-year-old.

"#fakenews we are still going strong," Eden replied.

Asked what made him sign up for the reality dating series, the Sydney prison officer said: "To find love and I left with a smoking hot Missus".