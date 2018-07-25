Love Island Australia’s Eden Dally Responds to Erin Barnett Breakup Rumours

by Winsome Walker | Wed., Jul. 25, 2018 7:05 PM

Eden Dally, Erin Barnett, Love Island

Eden Dally is setting the record straight.

During a Q&A on Instagram Stories, the former Love Island Australia contestant shut down reports he and Erin Barnett have broken up.

"Are the rumours about your split with Erin true?" a fan asked the 25-year-old.  

"#fakenews we are still going strong," Eden replied.

Asked what made him sign up for the reality dating series, the Sydney prison officer said: "To find love and I left with a smoking hot Missus".

Eden, Erin, Love Island

Since filming Love Island in Mallorca, Spain, the couple has been posting PDA-filled shots on Instagram, as recently as four days ago. On June 21, both Eden and Erin shared a pic of them embracing, with Erin captioning her post: "Pure happiness." 

The pair came in second place to Tayla Damir and Grant Crapp, who broke up just two weeks after the finale.

Appearing on the Kyle and Jackie O Show on Wednesday, Grant addressed rumours that his Love Island co-stars had also called it quits.

"That's some goss, isn't it," he said. "I've heard a few whispers, but I can't confirm."

The Canberra electrician added: "I can't confirm it, but there's rumours. [Love Island contestant] John's heard the same thing as well, John James. We all heard it and I was like ‘hmmm'."

This isn't the first time Eden and Erin's relationship has made headlines. In a Daily Mail interview published on July 4, evictee Miller Fuller claimed the pair "knew each other" prior to their time in the Villa. 

"I just think the whole thing seems staged on their behalf," she said. 

But Nine was quick to shut down the rumour, telling the outlet: "The first time Eden and Erin met was during episode one of Love Island Australia."

